Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, said Buckingham Palace. Britain's Queen passed away at the age of 96 years at Balmoral castle, Scotland.

#BREAKING Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: palace pic.twitter.com/h1GnFfkRAi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 8, 2022

