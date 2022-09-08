Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving British monarch passed away today, September 8. According to reports, the 96-year-old Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle Residence in Scotland. The news of the Queen's death comes as a shock as it's hard to imagine the British monarch without Queen Elizabeth II. Netizens and politicians took to social media to offer their condolences as the Queen passed away.

Check PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving British monarch passed away today, September 8. According to reports, the 96-year-old Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle Residence in Scotland. The news of the Queen's death comes as a shock as it's hard to imagine the British monarch without Queen Elizabeth II. Netizens and politicians took to social media to offer their condolences as the Queen passed away.

Check PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Elizabeth, says a Twitter user

Twitter user offers condolences

May you rest in peace Your Majesty. Rest now in the arms of the Lord Your work here is complete. 💔 #QueenElizabeth💔 pic.twitter.com/79o3IyZrb2 — Ms Ree SweetPea🦋 (@MsReeSweetPea) September 8, 2022

London Bridge is down

See Post:

A Lady Who Ended Up Embodying History in All Its Contradictions

A lady who ended up embodying history in all its contradictions,the last century, changes in society,media,pop culture,politics,collective symbols, witty artists and comedians who crossed her path. You don’t need to be a royalist to process a world-shifting event #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/9YDjKlbR8V — Benedetta Grasso (@BenesBorough) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)