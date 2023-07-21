The lengthiest run of declines since the run-up to the 2007-2009 recession was recorded in June by an indicator used to assess changes in U.S. business cycles, which was pulled down by a deteriorating consumer outlook and rising unemployment claims. According to Reuters, the Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index, a metric that predicts future economic activity, fell by 0.7% in June to 106.1 after a May reading that was previously lowered down by 0.6%. In a Reuters survey, experts' median anticipation for a decline was for it to drop by 0.6%, but the decline was somewhat higher. Recession Is Coming! HSBC Bank Warns of US Recession This Year, Recession in Europe in 2024.

Recession to Begin in US

