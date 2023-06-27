HSBC, the financial services company has predicted a recession in the United States this year. The British universal bank has also forecasted a recession for Europe in the year 2024. HSBC said that the United States will enter into recession this year while the year 2024 will mark a "year of contraction". Meanwhile, the European Union is also expected to be in recession in the coming year. UK Recession Fears Mount After Bank of England Hikes Borrowing Rates by More Than Expected.

HSBC Predicts Recession for the United States This Year

BREAKING: HSBC predicts recession for the United States this year, a recession for Europe in 2024. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 27, 2023

Recession in Europe in 2024

HSBC WARNS A US RECESSION IS COMING THIS YEAR — WITH EUROPE TO FOLLOW IN 2024 - CNBC. — Breaking Market News (@financialjuice) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)