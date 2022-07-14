Ripudaman Singh Malik shot dead, near 128 and 82 in Surrey, Canada. An accused in Kanishka Air India bombing in 1985 leading to a loss of 329 lives including children, other passengers and crew was acquitted by Canadian judiciary in 2005.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India flight AI 182 bombing, Shot dead near 128 and 82 in Surrey this morning #RipudamanSinghMalik pic.twitter.com/PhsNyFrutg — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)