Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia on Monday said that its air defenses shot down a UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missile. As per claims made by Russia, the Kremlin forces shot down a UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missile which was allegedly fired by Ukraine's military. As per reports, Russia's Air defense systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and ten HIMARS multiple rocket launchers during the day. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missile and Drone Attack Kills 16 People in Ukraine.

Russia Shoots Down UK-Made Storm Shadow Cruise Missile

BREAKING: Russia says its air defenses shot down a UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missile fired by Ukraine's military — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 15, 2023

