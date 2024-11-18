Russian air defence system destroyed a drone that was heading towards the capital city of Moscow on Monday, November 18. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. Meanwhile, a Russian strike on a nine-story building in the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine killed eight people and wounded dozens as Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack described by officials as the largest in recent months. Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Moscow Launched 120 Missiles, 90 Drones Targeting Ukraine's Infrastructure.

Russia Destroys Drone Heading Towards Moscow

JUST IN: Russia's air defenses have destroyed drone that was heading towards Moscow — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 18, 2024

