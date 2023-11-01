The Russian Embassy in India has announced new facilitative measures for Indian nationals wishing to conduct financial transactions in Russia. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "Upon arrival in Russia, it will be possible to quickly obtain a bank card in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions. This feature is especially convenient for Indian tourists and students." The simplified norms recently introduced by the Russian Government allow for the remote opening of bank accounts and fund deposits in Russian financial institutions for Indian nationals, enhancing convenience and accessibility for financial activities between the two nations. St Petersburg Cafe Blast: Russia Blames Ukraine's Intelligence Agencies for Killing of War Blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Russia Introduces Simplified Banking Norms for Indians

Upon arrival in #Russia, it will be possible to quickly obtain a bank card in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions. This feature is especially convenient for #India’n tourists and students. https://t.co/TdlZFwHWV9 — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)