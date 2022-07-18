⚡️Russia fines Google $382 million for not removing content banned in Russia.



A Moscow court imposed a fine of 21.77 billion rubles ($382 million) on Google for repeated failure to remove “information prohibited in Russia” from YouTube.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 18, 2022

