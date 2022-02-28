Amid financial sanctions form western countries for over invasion of Ukraine, Russian government set its currency rates against foreign currencies to prevent crash. Russia sets 101 rubles for 1 euro and 90 rubles for 1 U.S. dollar according to the latest new coming in.

Russia sets ceiling for exchange rates to prevent a crash: 101 rubles for 1 euro, 90 rubles for 1 U.S. dollar — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2022

