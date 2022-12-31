A series of blasts were heard in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and air raid sirens sounded also heard, said reports. Earlier, Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, killing seven people and injuring 58. Russia-Ukraine War: Shells Pummel Kherson City; 7 Dead, 58 Wounded.

#BREAKING At least 10 blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, air raid sirens sounding: AFP journalists pic.twitter.com/9eL2BlAyZI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 31, 2022

