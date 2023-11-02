Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, November 2, reportedly signed a law revoking Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. As per a report in the Insider Paper, the 1996 treaty outlawed all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons. However, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1996 did not come into force because some key countries, including the United States and China, did not ratify it. US, Its Allies 'Responsible' for Middle East Crisis and Global Instability, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin Revokes Russia's Ratification of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

