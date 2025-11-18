A dramatic incident from Buenos Aires has gone viral after CCTV captured 33-year-old Russian woman Alexandra Doketova fiercely fighting off two robbers in broad daylight. The footage shows her waiting at a traffic signal on her bicycle when two men on a motorbike stop beside her. The pillion rider suddenly grabs her phone, but Alexandra refuses to let go. As the attackers try to speed away, she pulls the thief off balance, dragging him to the ground. The other rider flees, abandoning his accomplice. Despite sustaining injuries, Alexandra bravely holds the robber down. An onlooker rushes in to help, followed by several passersby, while nearby cars block the thief’s escape. The courageous act and dramatic visuals have sparked massive praise online, with viewers calling her a real-life hero. California: Jewellery Store Owner Opens Fire on Masked Robbers, Chases Them Into Street as Thief’s Pants Fall Down During USD 170,000 Heist (Watch Video).

Russian Woman Turns Tables on Robbers in Buenos Aires

🇦🇷 | ¡HEROINA! 🔥 En Argentina unos sujetos intentaron robarle su teléfono celular a una turista de origen ruso. La mujer logró evitar el asalto peleando con el ladrón y logró detener a uno. Varios hombres salieron en su ayuda. Me encanta esto ¿y a ti? pic.twitter.com/5SRlwkNIrd — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Eduardo Menoni), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

