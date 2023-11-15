Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, grapples with severe street flooding due to heavy rainfall, with distressing visuals emerging on social media. The aftermath of heavy rains reveals cars being swept away in the floodwaters, highlighting the extent of the deluge. Emergency response teams are in action as the city faces significant challenges posed by the flooding. The disturbing videos capture the impact of the intense rainfall, emphasising the urgent need for mitigation efforts in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia Fan Who Went Viral for Asking 'Where’s Messi?' Meets Lionel Messi, Picture Surfaces.

Severe Street Flooding in Jeddah

Heavy street flooding due to rain in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 (11/15/2023) pic.twitter.com/eolQz1h5Gp — elessarchik (@elessarchik) November 15, 2023

Heavy Rain in Saudi Arabia

Heavy flood on street due to rains in the Jeddah of Saudi Arabia Source: Arab Storms #SaudiArabia #Jeddah #Flooding #Rains pic.twitter.com/R3niGBFsZx — Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) November 15, 2023

Heavy Floods Hit Jeddah Streets

Heavy flood on street due to rains in the Jeddah of #SaudiArabia (15.11.2023) We want success without hard work. Also want good climate. without protected them.#ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/tdba6PAY5e — Neeraj ( Writer/YouthMindset4Peace) #ActOnClimate (@Neeraj10z) November 15, 2023

Intense Rainfall Leads to Street Flooding

Street flooding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, caused by intense rainfall. pic.twitter.com/g6GWFvfflp — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 15, 2023

