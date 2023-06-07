A fan who went viral for mocking Lionel Messi on live TV after Argentina's shocking defeat in a group match against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 has now met the star football player. The fan was seen in a viral video asking "where's Messi?" after the match. In a picture which is viral online, the fan can now be seen shaking hand with the Argentina footballer. The details of the meeting are not known yet. Twitter users are sharing the picture in somewhat disbelief! Interestingly, the fan was seen supporting Argentina in the final of the World Cup as well. Is Lionel Messi's Transfer to Barcelona Confirmed? Wife Antonela Roccuzzo's FB Posts Drop Massive Update on Argentina Player's Future Club.

Unbelievable?

No way 😭😭... the 'where is Messi' dude met Messi pic.twitter.com/NpacbMKBta — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) June 6, 2023

Messi's Expression Says It All

The dude with worldcup famous quote "where is Messi?" During the match between ksa and Argentina met with #Messi𓃵 himself Apparently Messi doesn't seem that happy about it🤣 dude is thinking of 100 ways to kill him. pic.twitter.com/DGJRspxmZA — SayMyName (@JasourAX) June 6, 2023

Finally, He Found Messi!

the where is messi guy met messi!!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7RmRkPEk8G — muni (@waldorfnyrk) June 6, 2023

Unreal Influence

If this is a real photo, this is legendary. The biggest Messi hater of the 2022 World Cup, the "Where is Messi" guy converted into a huge Messi fan.😭 Unreal Influence. pic.twitter.com/a9NgDRpvzK — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) June 6, 2023

Here's the Old Viral Clip

