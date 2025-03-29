A video has gone viral on social media, showing a security officer assaulting a woman after she slaps him at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. The video footage, which circulated widely, captured the woman slapping the officer after he instructed her to take an alternative route instead of using an unauthorised walkway. In retaliation, the officer slapped her twice. The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security confirmed on March 29 that authorities intervened promptly and took all necessary legal actions in accordance with regulations. Death Penalty to Indians: 25 Indian Nationals in UAE, 11 in Saudi Arabia Awarded Death Sentence, Judgement Yet To Be Implemented, Government Informs Parliament.

Security Guard Assaults Woman After She Slaps Him at Prophet’s Mosque

A Saudi security guard assaulted a Muslim woman, beating her, verbally abusing her, and removing her hijab near the Kaaba!!! Where are the Saudi authorities? pic.twitter.com/icaQpMFiBy — Syeda Seerat Zehra Rizvi ރ (@SyedaSZRizvi) March 29, 2025

Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

*Viral Video Of Assault At Masjid An Nabawi* It is prohibited to assault a security officer while performing his official duties, or to cause damage to his official vehicle or any equipment he uses. These actions are considered major offenses that require detention. This… pic.twitter.com/gDZvVMdMRG — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)