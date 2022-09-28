According to reports, a secret filming by BBC Panorama found "toxic culture" of abuse of patients by staff in an NHS mental health hospital. The BBC Panorama revealed that the patients were humiliated, abused and isolated for weeks. It also said that patients were put at risk due to a "toxic culture" at one of the UK's biggest mental health hospitals. The report also claimed that the hospital staff swore at patients and were seen slapping or pinching them on various occasions.

Staff Swear at Patients, Slap and Pinch Them on Occasions

Secret filming by BBC Panorama finds "toxic culture" of abuse of patients by staff in an NHS mental health hospitalhttps://t.co/B6pmsuBY3c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)