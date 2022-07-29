Muharram or Islamic New Year is Indonesia today. Muharram is known to be a period of mourning that is followed by Muslims worldwide. Muharram is usually marked on the tenth day of the Islamic Month of Muharram and is referred to as the Day of Ashura. Let's take a look at wishes and greetings.

Check Tweet: 

Check it Out: 

Happy Hijri New Year:

Check Tweet: 

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)