Muharram or Islamic New Year is Indonesia today. Muharram is known to be a period of mourning that is followed by Muslims worldwide. Muharram is usually marked on the tenth day of the Islamic Month of Muharram and is referred to as the Day of Ashura. Let's take a look at wishes and greetings.

Selamat Tahun Baru Islam, 1 Muharram 1444 H. Mari kita jadikan pergantian tahun baru Islam ini, utk bermuhasabah guna menemukan makna & nilai2 perjuangan utk kemaslahatan umat, bangsa & negara. Tahun baru, semangat baru. Insya Allah kita semua berada dlm lindungan-Nya. Amin🙏 pic.twitter.com/nvXqMXks7j — Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) (@AgusYudhoyono) July 29, 2022

سنة هجرية سعيدة Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 1444 H "Awal tahun adalah saat untuk merencanakan dan memulai kebaikan di masa yang akan datang.* Buya Yahya (Pengasuh LPD Al-Bahjah) pic.twitter.com/VcSz8S1UUf — Buya Yahya Official (@Buya_Albahjah) July 29, 2022

Happy Hijri New Year to my Muslim friends around the World. Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 2022 1 Muharram 1444 H bagi sodaraku umat muslim yang merayakan ( 📸 : Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam ) pic.twitter.com/jxzlytZvr7 — Hera Loebs (@Heraloebss) July 29, 2022

Suro Diro Joyoningrat Lebur Dening Pangastuti segala sifat keras hati, picik, angkara murka, hanya bisa dikalahkan dengan kebijaksanaan, kelembutan, dan kesabaran ~Selamat tahun baru islam 1 muharram 1444 hijriah ~ pic.twitter.com/9bzWWe74zu — Dollah (@MandalaNdut) July 29, 2022

Suro Diro Joyoningrat Lebur Dening Pangastuti. ~Selamat tahun baru islam 1 muharram 1444 hijriah ~ pic.twitter.com/5SRENkuEr5 — 𝓑𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲 (@Bangheri_) July 29, 2022

