Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German national abducted and paraded naked by Hamas fighters during their October 7 attack on Israel, has been found dead. Louk's sister, Adi, confirmed her death on Instagram on Monday, October 30. On the day of the attack, a video circulated showing Louk, seemingly lifeless, in the rear of a truck, having been abducted and transported to Gaza. The footage left it ambiguous as to whether she was still alive. However, Louk’s mother subsequently affirmed that her daughter was alive and receiving care in a Gaza hospital. Shani Louk Alive? German Tattoo Artist, Who Was Paraded Naked and Believed To Be Killed in Hamas Attack, Is Still Alive, Says Her Mother (Watch Video).

Shani Louk Confirmed Dead

JUST IN - German Hamas hostage: family announces the death of Shani Louk on Instagram — BILD pic.twitter.com/kIqNdCPmdQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2023

Shani Louk Found Dead

🔴 FLASH - #Allemagne : Otage allemand du #Hamas : la famille annonce la mort de Shani Louk sur Instagram. Shani Louk participait à la fête techno, dans le sud d'Israël, près de la frontière avec Gaza, où des commandos du Hamas ont tué environ 250 personnes. (Src : BILD).… pic.twitter.com/PkGWXJfKpV — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) October 30, 2023

Louk's Sister Adi's Instagram Story

Louk's Sister Adi's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

