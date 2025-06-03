Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung has won South Korea’s snap presidential election on June 3, securing 48.5% of the vote as per early counts. Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party has won South Korea’s snap presidential election, following the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. With around 70% of votes counted, Lee led with 48.52%, prompting his main rival, conservative Kim Moon-soo, to concede defeat. The election came amid a period of political turmoil and martial law. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached by Parliament Over Martial Law Chaos.

Lee Jae-myung Wins South Korea Poll

BREAKING: Lee Jae-myung wins South Korea’s presidency, conservative Kim Moon-soo concedes defeat — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)