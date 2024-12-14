South Korea’s Parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following allegations of mishandling a martial law situation that caused widespread chaos. The decision comes after thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul to demand Yoon's resignation and jailing, after his short-lived martial law declaration sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament on December 3-4. Yoon’s impeachment will now be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which will decide his fate. In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president. Further developments are awaited as the crisis unfolds. Yoon Suk Yeol Raided: South Korea Police Raids Presidential Office Over Martial Law, Says Report.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached Over Martial Law Controversy

