The Meteorological Office (Met) has warned that parts of the UK could be hit by 75-80 mph gusts as Storm Otto might make the entry. The powerful storm is set to cause disruption to parts of Scotland and northeast England as it sweeps through on Friday. The storm has been named by Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI). Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand Declares National State of Emergency As Cyclonic Storm Causes Widespread Flooding, Landslides (Watch Videos).

Storm Otto With 75–80 Mph Winds To Hit UK:

With #StormOtto crossing to the north of the UK, we have already seen gusts of 75-80 mph this morning across parts of northern Scotland This continues to be a risk over the coming hours with weather warnings in force ⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/4zinU5HswB — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2023

Powerful Storm To Hit UK:

It's been a very windy start across parts of Scotland due to #StormOtto Here are the highest wind gusts recorded over the past few hours The strong winds will continue during the rest of the morning before easing this afternoon pic.twitter.com/d0QkMRlBfQ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)