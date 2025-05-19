In his first public message since being diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, former US President Joe Biden expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received. “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden wrote on X, alongside a smiling photo of himself with his wife, Jill, and their cat. Biden’s diagnosis was announced on May 18, with a spokesperson revealing that the 82-year-old was diagnosed two days earlier after experiencing urinary symptoms. Doctors found a nodule on his prostate, and further tests confirmed that the cancer had spread to his bones. What Is Prostate Cancer? From Symptoms to Causes and Treatment, Know All About the Disease Following Joe Biden's Diagnosis.

Joe Biden Thanks Supporters in 1st Message After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)