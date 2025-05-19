Washington DC, May 19: Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The news was confirmed by his office on Sunday, May 18. It is worth noting that last week, Joe Biden was seen by doctors after he developed urinary symptoms, following which a prostate nodule was found. His office said that Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, May 16, with the cancer cells spreading to the bone. Joe Biden's office also said that the former US President has stage 9 cancer.

"The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement added. Reacting to the news of Joe Biden being diagnosed with prostate cancer, US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that he and Melania were saddened to hear about Biden's recent medical diagnosis. While Biden's family are reviewing the treatment options, let's know more about prostate cancer. How Serious Is Joe Biden’s Cancer? Key Things To Know About Former US President’s Prostate Cancer Diagnosis.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), Prostate cancer is the growth of cells which begin in the prostate gland and start to grow out of control. Found only in males, the prostate is a gland which helps to make semen and is part of the male reproductive system. In simple terms, Prostate Cancer can be understood to be a disease where cancerous cells develop in the prostate gland, which is part of the male reproductive system. Notably, prostate cancer is a type of cancer which can grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. Although prostate cancer grows slowly, it is one of the most common types of cancer.

Symptoms and Causes of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer can be survived if detected early. However, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in America. As per ACS, about one in eight men is most likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime in the United States. While most prostate cancers are found during the early stage, it is unlikely to cause any symptoms at first. It must be noted that an early-stage prostate cancer most often doesn't cause symptoms.

However, when they happen, some of the early-stage prostate cancer signs and symptoms include blood in the urine, which can make the urine look pink, red or even cola-colored. Other symptoms are blood in the semen, frequent urges to urinate, trouble while trying to urinate and waking up at night to urinate. Usually, prostate cancer is caused due to changes in the DNA of a normal prostate cell. Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer, Former US President’s Office Says He Has Stage 9 Cancer.

Treatment for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer diagnosis begins with an exam and a blood test. A healthcare professional or a doctor might conduct these tests as part of prostate cancer screening, or if you have any symptoms of prostate cancer. More often, prostate cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, usually stages I or II, where the cancer is localised within the prostate gland and not spread beyond the prostate. However, it is possible that prostate cancer can also be diagnosed at later stages, where the cancer has spread beyond the prostate.

The treatment of prostate cancer depends on several factors such as the cancer's stage, aggressiveness, and the patient's overall health. Some of the most common options to treat prostate cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy. Prostate cancer can also be treated with active surveillance, in which doctors watch the cancer closely and advise treatment when regular blood tests, imaging tests, and prostate biopsies show that the cancer is growing.

