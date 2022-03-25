Russian troops fired at Kharkiv Airport with multiple rocket launcher systems, said the Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synyehubov. Russia also attacked the city with Grad and Uragan missile launch systems.

Check Tweet:

⚡️ Synyehubov: Russian forces shell Kharkiv airport. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synyehubov, Russia attacked the Kharkiv airport using multiple launch rocket systems. Russia also attacked the city with Grad and Uragan missile launch systems. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)