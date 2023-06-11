Ted Kaczynski, full name Theodore John Kaczynski aka Unabomber, died at the age of 81 on Saturday. He was found dead in his prison cell, say authorities. The mathematics professor turned domestic terrorist had killed three people and injured 23 more during a mass mail-bombing spree between 1978 and 1995. As per the BBC report, he was found dead by the prison guards at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, and they immediately initiated life-saving measures. "Mr Kaczynski was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel," the spokesperson was quoted saying.

Ted Kaczynski aka Unabomber Found Dead in His Jail Cell

JUST IN - Ted Kaczynski, known as "Unabomber," was found dead in his jail cell this morning, authorities say. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 10, 2023

