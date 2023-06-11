Ted Kaczynski, famously known as the Unabomber, was discovered deceased in his prison cell by prison authorities, the New York Post reported. The 81-year-old was found early on Saturday at a medical facility located within a federal prison in North Carolina. He was convicted and given eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 to sending mail bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others from 1978 to 1995. Robert Hanssen Dies: Former FBI Agent Who Spied for Russia for Over 20 Years, Found Dead in US Prison Cell.

Ted Kaczynski Dies:

BREAKING: Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, died by suicide - NYT — BNO News (@BNONews) June 11, 2023

