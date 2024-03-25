Spain's High Court has ordered a temporary suspension of Telegram's services in the country. The development came after several media companies alleged that Telegram was allowing users to upload their content without permission. As per a report in Reuters, the use of Telegram's services in Spain will be temporarily suspended from Monday, March 25, after a request by media firms including Atresmedia, EGEDA, Mediaset and Telefonica. Google, Meta, X, Telegram and Others Face Tough Questions in Australia Over Violent, Extremist Content on Social Media.

Telegram's Services Suspended in Spain

SPAIN: Country's High Court orders temporary suspension of Telegram's services — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 24, 2024

