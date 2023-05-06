A fire at the Shell Chemical facility in Deer Park in Texas sent black smoke billowing in the sky and drew an enormous response from emergency workers. The smoke plume was so big it was spotted by satellites in space. The fire on the Shell side of the facility has led to some flaring on the Pemex side. Officials said that the fire was caused by a “heat exchange between two heavy gas oils.” Texas Farm Fire: 18,000 Cows Killed in 'Deadliest' Barn Blaze in US, Videos Show Horrifying Visuals and Huge Clouds of Smoke After Explosion.

Deer Park Fire

🚨#BREAKING: Massive explosion at a oil and gas refinery plant with reports of multiple people injured 📌#Deerpark | #Texas Currently, A large number of emergency crews and other agencies are responding to a massive explosion at a PEMEX oil refinery plant in Deer Park, Texas… pic.twitter.com/1dkJhM995Z — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)