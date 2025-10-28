In a heart-stopping rescue in Texas, two police officers saved a baby trapped under an overturned car after a crash on Interstate 30 between Eastchase Parkway and Cooks Lane. The Fort Worth Police Department said the infant had been ejected from the vehicle along with his mother after the accident on October 23. Bodycam video released by the department shows officers and bystanders lifting the car to reach the unresponsive baby. Sergeant R Nichols immediately performed CPR, managing to revive the infant before emergency responders arrived. Both the baby and the mother were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Texas: Police Launch Investigation After Port Arthur Man Uses His 3-Month-Old Baby To Wipe Snow off His Car and Shares Clip on TikTok (Watch Video).

Cops Save Baby With CPR After Crash in Texas

*****GRAPHIC CONTENT ADVISORY****** Although this video may be extremely difficult to watch, it is an important example of the kinds of situations that our police officers may come across while performing their duties. Yesterday morning, October 23, 2025, two of our officers… pic.twitter.com/iwOUX6VH1I — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 24, 2025

