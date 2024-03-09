In an unfortunate incident in the United States, the National Guard's helicopter crashed near La Grulla in Texas, close to the Mexican border. According to news agency BNO News, at least three people including National Guard pilots and a Border Patrol agent, were killed in the Texas helicopter crash. One survivor is said to be in a critical condition. United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Suffers Gear Collapse After Landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (Watch Video).

Helicopter Crashes in Texas

UPDATE: At least 3 killed, including National Guard pilots and a Border Patrol agent, in Texas helicopter crash. 1 survivor in critical condition - NN/KXAN https://t.co/LKXdOFf5ii — BNO News (@BNONews) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)