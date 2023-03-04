In a shocking incident that took place in United States, a mother in Texas allegedly stabbed her five children, killing at least three of them. The incident took place when the woman was caught by the child protective services during an unauthorized visit, reports BNO News. Locals officials said that the other two children are in a critical condition. The incident took place on Friday when a CPS worker went to a home in Italy, a town in Ellis County, over suspicions that a woman was visiting her children without authorized permission. Viral Video: Meteor Strucks Texas City, Shooks Houses at It Impact.

Mother Stabs Five Children in Texas

Texas mom stabs 5 young children during surprise CPS visit, killing at least 3 of them https://t.co/9sLrBuvLO7 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 4, 2023

