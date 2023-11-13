An incident of mass shooting has been reported in the United States today, November 13. As per reports, a mass shooting incident took place at Cole's Flea Market in Pearland, Texas. Soon after the incident was reported, multiple authorities, including SWAT, were seen present at the shooting scene to investigate the incident. There are reports of numerous people being injured in the mass shooting. Five individuals, including minors, were found shot at. They were later transported to a nearby hospital. While the conditions of the victims are not known immediately, authorities are investigating to find out what led to the shooting. The suspect is still at large. US Shooting Video: Multiple People Shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

Mass Shooting in the US State of Texas

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Authorities are on the scene of a Mass Shooting at a Flea Market with multiple Injured Including Minors ⁰📌#Pearland | #Texas⁰ Currently Multiple authorities, including SWAT and other emergency personnel, are at the scene of a mass shooting that occurred… pic.twitter.com/myLdKzwekh — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)