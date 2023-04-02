The New York Times, the leading daily of New York City, United States on Sunday lost its Twitter blue badge on the microblogging site. This comes after the Elon Musk-led social media platform changed its policy for verified accounts. The New York Times losing its Twitter blue checkmark comes a few days after the newspaper daily on Friday said that t would not pay for Twitter's Verified Badge. Last week, Twitter said that it would start withdrawing its current verification system and remove the marks from user accounts. New York Times Loses Verified Badge on Twitter.

Is It Only New York Times That Lost Its Twitter Blue Verification?

The New York Times appears to be the only Twitter account which lost its legacy verification pic.twitter.com/HucaeQouX2 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 2, 2023

