Billionaire Elon Musk who recently announced America Party in response to the US President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cuts law now indicated in posts on X that his new political party will be pro-gun and pro-bitcoin, reports Fox News. The Tesla CEO also indicated that the "The Second Amendment is sacred". Notably, Elon Musk's made the indications while responding to a post which suggested firearm owners would like to know about the party's position on guns. The Tesla CEO also also responded to a question about whether the America party will "embrace Bitcoin." To which he replied, "Fiat is hopeless, so yes." Musk also indicated that the America party will also stand for free speech and reduced regulations. ‘America Party’: Elon Musk Says He’s Forming New Political Party After Split With Donald Trump Over Tax Cuts Law.

America Party Will Be Pro-Gun and Pro-Bitcoin

NEW: Elon Musk indicates his new political party will be pro-gun, pro-bitcoin: 'The Second Amendment is sacred' - Fox — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 7, 2025

