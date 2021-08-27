A group of eight Ukrainian strongmen athletes pulled the world's heaviest cargo plane, the "Mriya" Antonov-225. the men managed to move it 4.3 meters along the tarmac within 1 minute and 13 seconds.

These strongmen in Ukraine pulled the world's largest cargo plane,Mriya' Antonov AN-225Mriya' Antonov AN-225 the 'Mriya' Antonov AN-225, managing to move it 4.3 meters along the tarmac within 1 minute and 13 seconds pic.twitter.com/eZu6eOW1Do — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)