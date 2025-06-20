Today, June 20, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, "and in that sense the whole of Ukraine is ours." The Russian President further said that he did not rule out Russia taking control of the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Putin's statement, when he was speaking at the international economic forum in St Petersburg, reports Reuters. He also said that Russia had never doubted Ukraine's right to sovereignty, but further noted that when Ukraine declared its independence in 1991, it was as a "neutral state". Vladimir Putin also said that Russian forces were carving out a buffer zone in Ukraine's Sumy region to protect Russian territory. He further said that he did not rule out those same troops taking control of the regional capital of Sumy. Vladimir Putin Boasts About Russia's Economy Despite Recession Fears.

Russians and Ukrainians Are One People, Says Vladimir Putin

NOW - Putin: "Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and in that sense, the whole of Ukraine is ours." pic.twitter.com/QNhF9oyp2l — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)