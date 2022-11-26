Twitter's decision to ban then President Donald Trump was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected, Elon Musk said. Elon Musk lifted the Twitter ban on former US president Donald Trump but the Republican leader is still not using his account. While the former US president has not tweeted all these days - even after the ban getting removed after 22 months, Musk says “a grave mistake” has been corrected. Elon Musk Plans To Relaunch Twitter Premium Service, Will Provide Coloured Check Marks to Accounts

Check Tweet by Elon Musk:

As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

