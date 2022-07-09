US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday marked the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, saying in a statement that he wishes people a joyous holiday filled with compassion and service. Eid al-Adha translates to “Festival of Sacrifice” in Arabic, and celebrates the culmination of the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings & Bakrid Mubarak Images: WhatsApp Status, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Festive SMS, DP and Quran Verses To Celebrate the Muslim Festival

Check Tweet:

To all those across the United States and around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor! pic.twitter.com/dKWkWFAD9n — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)