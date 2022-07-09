Each year the Muslim population worldwide celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice in remembrance of the act of Ibrahim's deference to Allah. The occasion is known as Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. The Islamic Calendar marks the holy date on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Eid al-Adha also signs the ending of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Kaaba. The day that celebrations fall on depends on a legitimate sighting of the moon. The festival usually starts with communal prayer and then ritual slaughtering of animals for giving 'Qurbani' to God. Eid al-Adha 2022 will be observed on Saturday, 9 July, and the celebration will last till 10 July. Check out our collection of Happy Bakri-Eid greetings, WhatsApp stickers, HD photos, SMS and quotes. Eid al-Adha 2022 Outfit Ideas: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Jyoti, Take Inspiration From These TV Actresses To Celebrate Bakrid in Style!

Quotes For Eid al-Adha 2022

Eid al-Adah 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Happy Eid al-Adha. May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Usher Your Life With Abundant Happiness, Wealth, and the Immaculate Joy On The Day of Big Eid.

Happy Bakri-Eid 2022 Short Texts

Eid al-Adah 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: May Allah Ease Your Hardships & Troubles and Shower You With Loads of Peace and Prosperity on The Holy Festival. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Eid al-Adha HD Pictures

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Offer Your Greatest to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Wishing You a Joyful Hari Raya Haji.

Bakrid 2022 Messages

Eid al-Adha 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Feel the Magic of Eid Around You and Know That the Grace of God Is Always With You. You'll Always Be Surrounded by Love and Care. Happy Eid al-Adha!

Eid al-Adha Wishes

Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha 2022 Wishes: Send Images, WhatsApp Greetings, HD Wallpapers & SMS This Bakrid!

We wish everyone celebrating this joyous festival a very Happy Eid al-Adha 2022! Let you enjoy this day in the company of your loved ones because nothing brings a brighter smile than seeing the happy faces of our family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).