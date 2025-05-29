A Maryland woman, Kristy Crampton, was charged with felony child abuse after allegedly attacking a child on a flight from Disney World. According to airport police at Sanford-Orlando International, the boy called Crampton “fat” and “Miss Piggy” before takeoff, prompting her to punch him, hit him with a water bottle, and slam his head into the airplane window. Witnesses said the woman was not disciplining, but “abusing” the child. Crampton told police the boy had been rude throughout the trip and shoved her twice. The pilot alerted authorities, and Crampton was arrested at the gate. A judge released her on USD 10,000 bond and ordered no contact with the child. Their exact relationship remains unclear. Influencer Christine Connell Blames Boyfriend’s Fart for 7-Year Sinus Infection, Says ‘It Was the Worst Smell of My Life’ (Watch Video).

Woman Charged for Attacking Boy Who Called Her ‘Fat’ on Flight

NEW: Woman arrested at Sanford, FL, airport after hitting child who called her “fat” and “Miss Piggy” on plane The arrest report says it all started with the child calling Kristy Crampton “fat” and “Miss Piggy.” The child allegedly told her she "couldn’t fit in the airplane… pic.twitter.com/wHHaJUSt6x — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)