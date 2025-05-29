A woman claims a disgusting fart from her ex-boyfriend left her battling a sinus infection for seven years. Christine Connell, a travel influencer, says the ordeal began after ankle surgery when her then-partner “accidentally” broke wind in her face while changing in a hotel room. “I couldn’t breathe… it was the worst fart I have ever smelled in my life,” she said in a viral TikTok. Christine suffered chronic sinus pain, congestion, and green mucus for years. Multiple ENT specialists were baffled—until tests revealed E. coli bacteria in her sinuses. “You don’t usually get E. coli in your sinuses… unless your face is in the path of a disgusting fart,” she said. Though she admits the bacteria could’ve come from surgery, she suspects the fart. “He got the best break-up revenge,” she joked, adding, “I was immobile and had no choice but to inhale it.” She called the bizarre case “definitely rare—but unforgettable.” What Is Cyber-Farting? All You Need To Know as Woman Convicted in UK After Bombarding Boyfriend’s Ex-Partner With Videos of Her Farting.

7-Year Sinus Infection Blamed on Boyfriend’s Fart

