Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion on Wednesday shared a post on the microblogging site stating that social media platform 'Truth Social' is topping the charts on the Apple Store. "Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk said in his tweet, He also shared a picture that showed 'Truth Social' as the number one app on the Apple store while Twitter and TikTok took the 2nd and 5th spot on the IOS app. Interestingly, Truth Social is run Trump Media & Technology Group which is owned by former US President Donald Trump.

Check tweet:

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

