Five migrants lost their lives after a high-speed boat packed with 34 people and a smuggler collided with a Turkish coast guard vessel near Ayvalik’s Badavut coast on Sunday, September 7. Officials confirmed one woman was critically injured and rushed to the hospital, while another migrant remains missing as rescue teams continue search operations. Authorities said the overloaded boat was attempting an illegal crossing when it slammed into the coast guard vessel during patrol. The Ayvalik prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident. Turkey: 3 Cartoonists Dragged From Homes, Arrested Over ‘Offensive’ Depiction of Prophets in Leman Magazine; Video Surfaces.

Migrant Boat Collides With Turkish Coast Guard

🚨🇹🇷 MIGRANT BOAT COLLIDES WITH TURKISH COAST GUARD - 5 DEAD A high-speed boat packed with 34 migrants and a smuggler slammed into a Turkish coast guard vessel off Ayvalik’s Badavut coast. Result: 5 dead, 1 woman critically injured, 1 still missing. Search ops are ongoing. The… https://t.co/JNvDM0rTY2 pic.twitter.com/LGPf5cEDnX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)