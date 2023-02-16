Thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media platform on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Several users reported issues with the micro-blogging site as features were down, according to Downdetector. Twitter Down: Microblogging Site Suffers Outage Globally Including India, Users Unable to Tweet and Send Direct Messages.

Twitter Down:

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector https://t.co/sLi3Wk8X1xpic.twitter.com/3mxb1NWHN9 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are reporting that Twitter is down: with Tweets aren’t loading right now or an error showing up pic.twitter.com/mgwHXsCOxL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 15, 2023

why is twitter down AGAIN. you are running this app into the GROUND elon. pic.twitter.com/JEsCKkR4wj — harlow/clair (@harIeyskeener) February 15, 2023

ℹ️ Confirmed: Twitter is experiencing international outages for some users; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/DrLJFjTbiQ — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 15, 2023

JUST IN: Several Twitter features down. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 15, 2023

