Thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media platform on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Several users reported issues with the micro-blogging site as features were down, according to Downdetector. Twitter Down: Microblogging Site Suffers Outage Globally Including India, Users Unable to Tweet and Send Direct Messages.

Twitter Down:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)