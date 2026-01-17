Elon Musk’s X announced a bold new incentive for creators, stating that a USD 1 million prize will be awarded to the top-performing “Article” in the next payout period. The initiative emphasises long-form writing on X, aiming to reward high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversations, breaks news and influences culture. Eligibility requires original content of at least 1,000 words, judged primarily on Verified Home Timeline impressions, meaning views from Premium users in their feeds. Only US-based creators qualify, and entries must comply with X’s policies, including restrictions on hateful, fraudulent or manipulative material. The announcement follows recent expansions such as broader access to Articles for all Premium users and a shift to impression-based revenue sharing. The post, featuring a striking video, sparked excitement, debate and humorous responses from creators eyeing the massive payout. X Creator Payout Hike: Elon Musk Ready To Pay Creators More Than YouTube, Asks Product Head Nikita Bier To Enforce Fair Monetisation.

X to Pay USD 1 Million to Users With High Performing Article

We’re trying something new: we’re giving $1 million to the Top Article of the next payout period. We're doubling down on what creators on 𝕏 do best: writing. In 2026, our goal is to recognize high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversation, breaks news and moves… pic.twitter.com/4hKBJNvNIg — Creators (@XCreators) January 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Creators Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

