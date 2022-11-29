On Tuesday, the UK health agency said that a lab error last year caused 39,000 people with COVID-19 to be told they tested negative. The UK health agency said that the lab error allowed tens of thousands more to be infected with the coronavirus infection.

39,000 People Told They Tested COVID Negative

