According to reports, the UK will supply Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine, the govt said on Thursday. Reportedly, the news was also confirmed by the UK defence secretary who said that Britain is sending long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. As per reports, the Storm Shadow cruise missile has a range of over 250km (155 miles). The weapons by the UK will give Ukraine new capabilities as it prepares a counter-offensive against Russia's invasion. ‘Russia Will Lose War’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tells UK Lawmakers in Historic Address, Thanks British People for Support (Watch Video).

UK To Supply Storm Shadow Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

#BREAKING UK to supply Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine: govt pic.twitter.com/dv6g27voeb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)