Ukraine has reportedly carried out an air strike on the port town of Feodosia in Crimea, targeting and destroying the largest Russian Navy vessel, known as the landing Novocherkask ship. The commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on Telegram, stating, "And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller!" Russia's defence ministry acknowledged the damage to the vessel. Ukraine Could Lose Its War With Russia if US Delays Military Aid, Warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff.

Ukraine Air Strike Hits Russian Navy Vessel

At 03:47 am Kyiv time on December 26 Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force commander shared footage from Feodosia and reported that Ukrainian pilots destroyed the Russian Navy’s Novocherkassk large landing ship: “And Russia’s fleet is getting smaller and smaller!”⁰“This… pic.twitter.com/bIgXAPG0iB — Sergiy Kyslytsya 🇺🇦 (@SergiyKyslytsya) December 26, 2023

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, claims that Ukrainian forces successfully hit the Russian Ropucha Class landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia, Crimea, resulting in its destruction. pic.twitter.com/J6fBdFrK9C — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 26, 2023

Ukraine Destroys Major Russian Warship

Powerful explosion in 🇷🇺-occupied Crimea at the Feodosia port. 🇺🇦 Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirms that 🇷🇺 large landing ship 'Novocherkassk' followed 🇷🇺 flagship 'Moscow,' thanks to 🇺🇦 pilots. He urges 🇷🇺s, 'Leave Crimea before it's too late!'🚢🔥✈️#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/10Wtumr95p — Ukraine Reporter (@StateOfUkraine) December 26, 2023

⚡️#Ukraine destroyed the Russian landing ship #Novocherkassk in Feodosia in temporarily occupied #Crimea on the morning of December 26, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported. pic.twitter.com/Vu6HnYsJVQ — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 26, 2023

