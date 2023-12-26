Ukraine has reportedly carried out an air strike on the port town of Feodosia in Crimea, targeting and destroying the largest Russian Navy vessel, known as the landing Novocherkask ship. The commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on Telegram, stating, "And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller!" Russia's defence ministry acknowledged the damage to the vessel. Ukraine Could Lose Its War With Russia if US Delays Military Aid, Warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff.

