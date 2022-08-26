The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid in the middle of a fighting on Thursday. This gave rise to fears of a nuclear catastrophe like the Chernobyl disaster that shook the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Nuclear meltdown was narrowly escaped at the Ukrainian Plant. Zelensky blamed Russian shelling for the power outage at the Nuclear plant. However, Russia has denied the allegations.

